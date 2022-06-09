Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Tranchess has a market cap of $27.37 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,020.89 or 1.00002086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00029176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

