Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.52

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $29.61. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 39,758 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.5289 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 30,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

