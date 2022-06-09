Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,964. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

