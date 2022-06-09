Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 26,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
