Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 26,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

