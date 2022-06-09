TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $34.23 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and $786,755.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

