TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.06

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 6445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Get TUI alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.