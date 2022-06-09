Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.30

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.30 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 56.16 ($0.70). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 55.30 ($0.69), with a volume of 44,946 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £69.34 million and a PE ratio of -19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Tungsten alerts:

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.