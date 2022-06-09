Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 520,060 shares.The stock last traded at $2.77 and had previously closed at $2.74.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

