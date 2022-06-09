U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 329,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,670. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.