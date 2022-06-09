U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 817,844 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.