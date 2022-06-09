UBS Group Raises OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €59.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.