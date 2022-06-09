UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after buying an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after buying an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $43.49. 18,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,525. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

