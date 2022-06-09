UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.