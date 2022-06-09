Ultra Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $114.11 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,020.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00579169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00185421 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00029298 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.