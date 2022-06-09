United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.

Shares of UNFI opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

