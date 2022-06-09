United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 8,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,120. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

