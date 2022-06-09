Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 1,557,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,489. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

