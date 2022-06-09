UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. UpHealth reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UpHealth.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPH shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 158,039 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its stake in UpHealth by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 412,813 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UpHealth by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $0.68 on Monday. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

