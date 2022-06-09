Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 152,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,666,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

