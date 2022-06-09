Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 152,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,666,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.
A number of analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
