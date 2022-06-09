US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ECOL. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.09.
About US Ecology (Get Rating)
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.
