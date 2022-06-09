US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CL King increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

NYSE:USFD traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $30.69. 26,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,109. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

