UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Down 11.3%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.34. 33,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 583,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several research firms have commented on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

