UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.78 on Monday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

