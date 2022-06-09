V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

VFC stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $4,074,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

