Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $328.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $3,191,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $9.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,575. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

