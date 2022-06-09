Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

VLO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.15. 43,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,752. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.