Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 335,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,228,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

