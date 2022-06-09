Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $361.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $327.06 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

