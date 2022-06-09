Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $75.96. 6,989,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,832,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67.
