Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 4,193,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,304,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

