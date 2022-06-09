Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 4,193,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,304,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
