Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Financial Survey

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -8.99% 1.13% 0.76% Legacy Education Alliance -25.34% -14.68% -63.94%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vasta Platform and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 0 0 2.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.70%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.27 -$22.00 million ($0.21) -22.81 Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.75 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Legacy Education Alliance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

