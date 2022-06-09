VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 11.9%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 202,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 199,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

