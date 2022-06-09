Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

