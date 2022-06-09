Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.16 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $71.78 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00199556 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006170 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,505,564,938 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

