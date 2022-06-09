Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,634 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 184,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

