Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,517 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.44% of Viavi Solutions worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

