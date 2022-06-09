Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Sells 20,000 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE RBOT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
