Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.66

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 56501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

VMEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $23,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

