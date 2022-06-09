Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,299. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 623,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.58. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

