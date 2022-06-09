Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 71,768 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

