Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NFJ stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

