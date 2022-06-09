Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

