Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Vishay Precision Group worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $423,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VPG shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

