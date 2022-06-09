Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 112,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 239,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$32.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.