Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388,400 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.9% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.08. 70,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,091,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

