Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 123,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

