Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CMO Sells $216,257.50 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $216,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,534.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

