Wedbush Lowers Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.80 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

