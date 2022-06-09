WELL Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,071.00 (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $33,071.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.99 or 0.99979859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031287 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.