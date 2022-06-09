Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $21.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.65.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 881,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 334,424 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 59.4% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 208,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.